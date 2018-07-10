Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay, Released On Bail, Marries Madalsa Sharma. See Pics

Mahaakshay with his wife Madalsa Sharma. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Mahaakshay and Madalsa got engaged in March Mahaakshay tweeted pictures and wrote: "Mr and Mrs Chakraborty" Mahaakshay was released on anticipatory bail on July 7

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, also known as Mimoh, married actress Madalsa Sharma in an intimate ceremony on July 10, three days after it was initial scheduled date. Mahaakshay and his mother Yogita Bali were released on anticipatory bail (in connection with a rape case) on July 7. Mahaakshay announced he's married on Twitter with three pictures, which he captioned: "Ladies and gentleman... Mr and Mrs Chakraborty." Madalsa is the daughter of filmmaker Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma (Hum Saath-Saath Hai and Ghatak).



Mahaakshay shared these pictures:



Ladies and Gentleman ... Mr. and Mrs. Chakraborty. pic.twitter.com/EYtihV4GeE — Mahaakshay aka Mimoh (@Mahaakshay) July 10, 2018



An FIR was filed against Mahaakshay Chakraborty and his mother Yogita Bali earlier this month. The plaintiff accused Mahaakshay of cheating and raping on the pretext of marriage while Yogita Bali was accused of threatening the complainant of dire consequences if she continued the relationship, reported news agency PTI. A Delhi court on July 7 granted anticipatory bail to Yogita Bali and Mahaakshay saying they have "deep roots in society and are not likely to abscond," reported PTI.



Speaking about her relationship with Mahaakshay, Madalsa earlier told SpotboyE: "Families took the first call and then we took our relationship ahead. So you can say it's an arranged-cum-love marriage in our case." They got engaged in March, revealed Madalsa: "It was at Mimoh's Mumbai house. We exchanged rings."



