Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Is Reportedly Marrying This Actress

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, who is also known as Mimoh, is marrying actress Madalsa Sharma, reports SpotboyE. The wedding is scheduled for July 7 and it isn't happening in Mumbai. Madalsa is the daughter of filmmaker Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma. Madalsa told SpotboyE that it's a love-cum-arranged marriage their families have known each other since a very long time. Of the wedding preparations, she said, "It's going good. All are very excited we are keeping it little low-key affair because we wanted to be it a family affair. It's a destination wedding, I can't reveal the place - but for sure it's not in Mumbai."
Highlights
- The wedding is scheduled for July 7
- It's a destination wedding
- The engagement happened in March
Mahaakshay was born to Mithun Chakraborty and actress Yogeeta Bali in 1984. He debuted in the industry in 2008 with Jimmy. Mimoh is Mahaakshay's nickname. Mahaakshay and Madalsa had got engaged in March at the actor's Mumbai home. "Families took the first call and then we took our relationship ahead. So you can say it's an arranged-cum-love marriage in our case," she told SpotboyE. "It was in March but again we kept it low key. It was at Mimoh's Mumbai house. We exchanged rings," Madalsa added.
Months ago, Mahaakshay's picture with adult film star Kayden Kross went crazy viral.
Haunted - 3D, Loot and Ishqedarriyaan are some of the other films of Mahaakshay.
CommentsMeanwhile, Madalsa Sharma made her acting debut in 2009 with Telugu film Fitting Master. She has featured in various Kannada and Tamil films also. 2011's Angel was her first Hindi film. She has also acted in The Girl with the Indian Emerald, a German film.
Congratulations, Mahaakshay and Madalsa.