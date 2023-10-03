Mission Raniganj Song Keemti: Akshay Kumar And Parineeti Chopra's Old School Romance

Parineeti and Akshay in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Mission Raniganj shared a romantic track titled Keemti from the film and it is all about love. The track features the film's lead actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra expressing their love for each other. The videos showcases them taking a walk together in the greens, spending quality time together. The track has been composed by Vishal Mishra and has also been sung by him. The lyrics are by Kaushal Kishore and the music arranged and produced by Vishal Mishra.

Check out the track Keemti here:

Sharing the post on Instagram, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Pyaar = Keemti. Song Video Out Now. Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with Mission Raniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Ahead of the song release, Akshay Kumar shared this image with co-star Parineeti and he wrote, "There's nothing more Keemti than love. Parineeti Chopra, here's a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow. Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October." In the comments section, Parineeti dropped heart-eye emojis.

Akshay Kumar's film was previously titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. The title has now been revised to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film showcases the story of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the heroic coal mine rescue mission and helped the miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Mission Raniganj also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpur. The film has been directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film is slated to release on October 6. Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.