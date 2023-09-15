On Engineer's Day, Akshay Kumar Posts Throwback Of Real Life Raniganj Hero

Akshay in the poster of Mission Raniganj. (Courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Engineer's Day is observed on September 15. It marks the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a statesman and diwan of the former Mysore kingdom who is credited with pioneering engineering achievements. On the special occasion, actor Akshay Kumar extended Engineer's Day wishes to fans. In an Instagram post, the actor paid a special tribute to late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. FYI: In his upcoming filmMission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Akshay will be portraying the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 64 workers from a coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989. Sharing a throwback photograph of Jaswant Singh Gill, posing outside the Indian School of Mines, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Happy Engineers Day. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in Mission Raniganj. Maa baap ki ichcha puri ho gayi. [My parents' dream is fulfilled]. #RealHero.” The photo was clicked in 1961.

Meanwhile, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, by Tinu Suresh Desai,will be released in theatres on October 6.

Check out the post here:

The makers unveiled the teaser ofMission Raniganj last week. It showcases how Akshay Kumar's character fought against all the odds to save the miners, who were trapped after a coalfield got flooded. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the actor wrote, "In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives!#MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Virendra Saxena, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, and Jameel Khan.

On his 56th birthday, Akshay Kumar announced the third instalment of his comedy film series Welcome. Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi among others are a part of the film.