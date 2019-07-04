Mission Mangal Poster: Akshay Kumar And His 'Underdogs' Are Set For Their Mission

The poster of Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

The makers of Mission Mangalreleased the film's poster on social media on Thursday. The poster is headlined by film's lead actor Akshay Kumar and it also features Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannnu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. Akshay can be seen wearing a pair of glasses in the poster. The poster also features a rocket. Sharing the film's poster on social media, Akshay wrote: "A story of underdogs who took India to Mars. A story of strength, courage and never giving up! Mission Mangal, the true story of India's space mission to Mars. Coming to you on August 15, 2019."

Take a look at the poster of Mission Mangal here:

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay released a statement on social media, in which he comparedMission Mangalto classics like Star Trek, Star Wars and Gravity. The statement read, "For several years Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars and Gravity. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientist and explorers. I have always wanted to be a part of one such movie. A movie that inspires out future generations... One that creates imagination and curiosity. Mission Mangal is that film for me. A film that I hope, will inspire as well as entertain."

Akshay announced his association with the project last year and he wrote: "Proud and excited to bring the story of India's Mars mission, Mission Mangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, November 5, 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon."

Mission Mangalwill be directed by Jagan Shakti and it will clash with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho at the box office. All the films are slated to release on August 15 this year.

