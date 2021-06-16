'Missing Our Ritual,' Priyanka Writes In Birthday Wish For Mom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra may not be with her mom Madhu Chopra on her birthday but she made sure to make her mother's birthday extra special by posting an adorable wish for her on social media. Priyanka is currently in London. On Wednesday, she shared a video comprising an excerpt from her memoir titled Unfinished and wrote: "Happy birthday, mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads... see you real soon." The excerpt from Priyanka's memoir is about her mom and how she has always been "the epitome of beauty in the actress' eyes." The excerpt read: "My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests, I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints and solid hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows."

"Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck. I loved watching her put on her makeup-kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence - which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes," read the full text in the video.

Here's how Priyanka Chopra wished her mom on her birthday:

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico, in London.