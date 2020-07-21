Mira Rajput's Reaction To Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot Announcement

Mira Rajput with Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Ishaan Khatter's new film Phone Bhoot looks pretty interesting. Mira Rajput thinks so too. Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's brother, announced a new film titled Phone Bhoot on Monday, in which he co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. After his announcement, Ishaan got a massive shout-out from Shahid's wife Mira Rajput on Instagram: "Can't wait, Ishaan!" she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing the quirky first posters of the film. Ishaan, Katrina and Siddhant play the roles of desi ghostbusters in the horror-comedy, which will release next year. Phone Bhoot will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Here's how Ishaan Khatter made the big reveal on Monday: "Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, Phone Bhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021."

After the film announcement, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi filled up their respective Instagram feed with these videos of the two goofing around on the sets of the photoshoot. You were warned. Behind the screams," Ishaan Instagrammed a video and for another, he added: "The making of a Bhootiful shot."

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with 2017 film Beyond The Clouds, helmed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. He then stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan had a blink-and-miss cameo in Shahid's 2016 film Udta Punjab. Ishaan has two films in the line-up - Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu, which will release on Netflix.