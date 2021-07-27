Mira Rajput's Mom And Grandmother Were The 'Rockstars' Of Her Yoga Session. See Pics

From Mira Rajput's Instagram (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Oh, so that's where Mira Rajput gets it from! Mira Rajput is currently preoccupied keeping her Instagram family busy with a five-day yoga session in collaboration with Sarva Yoga Studios. Mira Rajput's love for yoga is not unknown to her Instafam and her session of yoga on Tuesday turned out to be extra special because of a few super special guests. Guess who joined Mira Rajput's virtual yoga session? Not only her grandmother but also Mira's mom Bela Rajput signed up for a fitness session. Sharing glimpses of their virtual yoga sessions, Mira Rajput gave them the biggest shout outs ever. "This is my Dadima. What a rockstar!" Mira wrote in an Instagram story for her grandmother while in another, she described her mom as "Mother dear."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram stories here. If this doesn't serve as your mid-week motivation then we don't know what will.

While yoga may be Mira Rajput's favourite form of work out, her exercise routine also includes gym exercises - here's when she converted her backyard into a gym.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput's partners-in-crime for her work out sessions include her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, also an actor.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and Misha was born to the couple in 2016. The couple welcomed son Zain in 2018. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor often trend for their loved up posts for each other. The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, when Mira dedicated this heart-warming message to Shahid: "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."