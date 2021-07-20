Put Your Shades On For Mira Rajput's Post Yoga Glow. Pic Here

From Mira Rajput style diaries (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Put your shades on for Mira Rajput's post work out glow! Mira Rajput often shares glimpses of her fitness routine on Instagram and this time, she chose to share a snippet of her post work out glow. On Tuesday evening, Mira Rajput lit up Instagram with an adorable selfie - one clicked after what appears to be an intense yoga session. Mira Rajput, sporting blue and grey athleisure, can be seen in all her post yoga glow, in the click. Mira captioned her post work out seflie in just a few words and wrote: "Flowing for the glow." Needless to say, Mira's post was showered with a whole lot of positivity.

Here's how Mira Rajput checked in on Instagram on Tuesday:

The post work out glow is one of Mira Rajput's favourite things.

When she's not practicing yoga, Mira Rajput is sweating it out with her "dream team":

Earlier on Tuesday, Mira Rajput trended a great deal for sharing this ROFL video, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Neelima Azeem. In the video, Neelima Azeem can be heard telling Shahid, "You didn't hear it context na Sasha because when you guys are on the phone, you don't hear anything in context." While posting it on Instagram, Mira wrote: "Also Ishaan is literally documenting our lives even as we sleep."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and Misha was born to the couple in 2016. The couple welcomed son Zain in 2018. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor often trend for their loved up posts for each other.