A 'Real BTS' Pic Featuring Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. )courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends on Saturday for all the right reasons. The trailer of his digital debut, Farzi,was released on Friday afternoon and it immediately took the Internet by storm. Shahid, at the trailer launch event, was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput backstage. She watched the trailer alongside the actor. Mira shared a photo on her Instagram timeline. She can be seen “watching Mr K, beside Mr K” in the snap, which is from a green room. The post shows the couple, dressed casually, looking at a phone screen, held by Shahid Kapoor. “Currently watching Mr K, beside Mr K,” Mira Rajput wrote in the caption and added the hashtag, “real BTS.” On her post, rapper Badshah and fashion designer Kunal Rawal dropped red heart icons. Take a look:





Farzi, created, directed and written by Raj and DK, marks Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut and his first series. The fast-paced, crime-thriller series comprises eight episodes and shows Shahid Kapoor as con artist Sunny who wants to become rich in a short time by printing fake currency. However, that's when a fiery task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) enters the plot and makes it his mission to chase the clever underdog street artist.

Farzi is Shahid Kapoor and Raj-DK's first collaboration. On Friday, the actor shared the trailer of Farzi on social media. His cool caption read, “Sab Farzi hai… par yeh trailer asli hai (everything is fake... But this trailer is real) #SabFarziHai.”

Watch it here:

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, along with creators Raj and DK and other cast members, unveiled Farzi trailer on Friday at an event in Mumbai. The Haider actor even shared a glimpse of his filmy entry at the venue. “Rules nahi, poori game badalni hai (not just the rules but have to change the whole game)! #SabFarziHai #Farzi,” he wrote in the caption.



Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.