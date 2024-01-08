Mira Rajput Reveals Shah Rukh Khan 'Insists On' Calling Him These Names

Images instagrammed by Mira Rajput and Pooja Dadlani. (courtesy: MiraRajput)

Mira Rajput hosted an ask me anything session on Instagram stories on Monday. A fan asked her to share one word for Shah Rukh Khan. Replying to this query, Mira wrote, "When we meet he insists on several names - Padma shree, Doctor, Sir, Ji." Mira posted a heart emoji after her text. Another fan asked her who is a better dancer between her and husband Shahid Kapoor. Mira replied, "I have 2 left feet... But enough spirit for 2 people."

Mira Rajput has actively been sharing pictures from her recent Bhutan trip. She ushered in new year with husband Shahid Kapoor, daughter Misha and son Zain Kapoor, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, Shahid-Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem. Mira's parents Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput also accompanied them on the trip. In one of her posts, Mira shared pictures with the queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema. She also shared a group photo featuring Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan. Mira wrote in the caption, "Bhutan : The People's Kingdom. So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay.. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country,their people & its heritage reminds one of their innate regality." Take a look:

Mira Rajput also shared famjam pictures from her vacation. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest place in the world.. is with the fam. Also the boys took the best photos so I guess their dumps are better?" Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.