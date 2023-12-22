Inside Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor's Fam-Jam. See Pics

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

December is all about fun, food and festivities and Mira Rajput's photo dump from the month has it all. She shared photos of her month so far and it sure looks like a lot of fun. "Decembering.. basically food, family and food with family," Mira Rajput aptly captioned the post. In one of the pictures, Mira can be seen chilling with her husband Shahid Kapoor and family. In another click, she can be seen posing with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. We also got a glimpse of Mira Rajput with her mother-in-law Neelima Azim. She can be seen digging into a cake in another photo.

This is what Mira Rajput posted:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently bought a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Photos of the coupe with their new car went viral om social media this week. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. He also starred in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. The project marks their first collaboration.