Mira Rajput Poses Adorably Wearing Her 'Many Hats.' Pics Inside

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Mira Rajput is a woman of many hats, quite literally. The wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently on a European holiday, is living her best life as she is touring across the continent. Mira, who has been fairly regular in treating her fans to pictures from her vacation, did nothing different on Tuesday. In her latest Instagram entry, we can see her posing in style at different locations, the constant being a hat on her head. Sharing the pictures, Mira simply wrote, "Wearing many hats.. or the same hat, many times."

A few days back, Mira Rajput shared a picture from Switzerland and talked about her irresistible urge to take a "plunge" in water. Sharing her fond memories from childhood days, Mira wrote in the post: "Take the plunge! I cannot resist jumping into water - the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall and finally I ticked off a lake! On our summer holidays to the hills, my mom would have us all stop at every waterfall so she can take a dip.. the apple doesn't fall far from the tree..." She continued, "So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change later, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake." Mira's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter was the first one to drop a red heart emoji on the post.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput rang in their 8th marriage anniversary in Greece a few days back. The couple wished each other with mushy posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of himself kissing Mira and added a lovely caption that read, "In a sky full of stars... I gave you my heart... Go on and tear me apart...You will only find you in my heart (pls don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.