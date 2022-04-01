Mira Rajput Has This Nickname For Ishaan Khatter's Rumoured Girlfriend Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's new photos (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who shares a great bond with Mira Rajput, has got a new nickname from Shahid Kapoor's wife. Today, Ananya shared new photos and captioned them with an evil eye emoji and Mira Rajput commented, "Nika," followed by an emoji. Mira Rajput and Ananya Panday are often seen leaving comments on each other's social media posts. Seema Khan left an array of love-struck emojis in the comment section. Neelam Kothari called Ananya Panday, "Pretty." In the photos, Ananya Panday is dressed in a black top and is wearing a chain with an evil eye pendant.

Check out Ananya Panday's latest post:

Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, who is also Shahid Kapoor's brother. Recently, on Shahid Kapoor's birthday, Ananya had attended his birthday bash with Ishaan and was seen clicking photos with Mira and the birthday boy.

After his birthday, Shahid Kapoor had shared a video from the party with glimpses of Ananya and Ishaan's candid photos. He had captioned the video as "#besttimes."

Reportedly, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are dating each other but they have refrained from commenting on these rumours. Whenever they attend parties and events together, their photos and videos go viral on the web. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter met on the sets of their film Khaali Peeli and soon started their relationship rumours.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehriayaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Next, she is shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.