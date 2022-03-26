Ananya Panday And Parineeti Chopra Ditch Heels For Bathroom Slippers. Stylist Says 'Can't Send You'll Anywhere'

Parineeti and Ananya at a party (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Last week, several stars attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday party hosted by Karan Johar and the guest list included Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra as well. Now, Parineeti has shared a photo from the party and she is posing with Ananya Panday. They looked stunning in black dresses, but instead of heels or sneakers, the actresses were seen wearing bathroom slippers. Sharing the photo, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Let me tell you what REALLY happens...@ananyapanday Please explain." Ananya quickly replied and wrote, "My dearest! No explanation can do justice to the behaviour displayed." They were styled by Tanya Ghavri and she commented, "You know this is GUTS! Can't send you ll anywhere @ananyapanday @parineetichopra." Parineeti Chopra replied to her and wrote, "@tanghavri You didn't give us the whole look."

For Apoorva Mehta's birthday party, Ananya Panday had worn a black sheer gown and had paired it with high heels.

Parineeti Chopra had opted for a little black dress and looked gorgeous. Sharing the photos, she had written, "Is it a gown? Is it a dress?"

Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday party was hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai and it was a starry night. From Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, to Vijay Deverakonda, many celebs had attended the bash.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Next, she is shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Saina. Next, she has Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.