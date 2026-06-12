Millie Bobby Brown Says She Will "Hopefully" Carry A Child In Future After Adopting Baby Girl

Millie Bobby Brown, popular for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, is a 22-year-old mother to a baby girl she adopted in August 2025. And it seems like she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have some clear dreams when it comes to the future of her family.

A year after announcing their adoption, the Stranger Things sensation appeared on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast this week where she opened up about future motherhood plans and revealed she'd always planned to adopt.

During the conversation, Brown stressed, “Always, always wanted to adopt.”

“It was always part of my childhood dreams. Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant,” she added.

Brown also clarified that she plans to carry a biological child of her own one day, adding, “It's not because I don't want that. Hopefully one day that's in my future.”

‘So Meaningful And Important:' Millie Bobby Brown

Sharing why the adoption process was important to her, she said, “Adoption is love, adoption is forever.”

The actress then revealed she went to school to be a social worker before transferring over to be a vet. Her previous schooling informed her about family planning, “I loved the aspect of adoption in my social work courses… so meaningful and important. And then I also learned what it, you know, speaking to, and reading a lot about being a birth mother and what that journey is.”

“So, for me, my husband and I took a lot of time to focus on what that story and what that journey looks like. And then we embarked on it,” she concluded.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonjiovi's adoption announcement

In August 2025, Brown and Bonjiovi shared a collaborative post on Instagram to announce the adoption of their daughter.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in peace and privacy,” the post read.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2024, kept their daughter's life relatively private. They have chosen not to publicly share her name or photos online.

But eagle-eyed fans were able to crack down that the new mom named her daughter Ruth. Wondering how? They spotted a tiny nameplate necklace in her social media post.

Many then pointed out that the name Ruth holds deep personal meaning for the star. It was the name of her beloved late grandmother, whom she has said was a significant part of her life.

Brown also appeared to hint at her daughter's name earlier this year. Last August, she was seen holding a phone with the initials ‘RWB' emblazoned on the case.