These Celebrity Couples Prove That Swiping Right Can Sometimes Lead To Lasting Marriages

Dating apps have transformed modern romance, making it easier than ever for people to connect beyond their social circles. While many users are still searching for their perfect match, several celebrities have already found lasting love through online platforms.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met on Raya app in March 2020. The Olympic gymnast and NFL player tied the knot in April 2023 and are still going strong. NFL alum Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, also met on Tinder. Now, they are happily married with four kids.

From Tinder and Bumble to apps like Raya, these famous couples prove that meaningful relationships can begin with a simple swipe.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens first connected on the celebrity-favorite dating app Raya in March 2020 after Biles made the first move.

Their online conversations quickly evolved into an in-person connection. After dating for three years, they exchanged vows on April 22, 2023. The pair celebrated their union with both an intimate courthouse ceremony in Houston and a larger destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown also found love online after a highly publicised breakup with her reality TV fiancé, Jed Wyatt. Brown met Adam Woolard through a dating app, and the relationship soon blossomed into a serious romance. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in February 2021 and eventually tied the knot in a picturesque wedding in France in July 2025.

Tan and Rob France

For Queer Eye star Tan France, online dating helped him find a partner who shared his values and lifestyle. France met his husband, Rob France, through a dating website, and despite initially navigating a long-distance relationship, the pair formed a strong bond. They married in London in 2007 and later held a second wedding ceremony in the United States following significant legal changes regarding same-sex marriage. Today, they are proud parents to two sons.

Deborah Ann Woll and E. J. Scott

Actress Deborah Ann Woll also credits online dating for introducing her to her husband, E.J. Scott. Before achieving widespread fame through True Blood, Woll joined Match.com hoping to meet someone grounded and genuine. Scott was immediately drawn to her warm smile, and pressured her to meet in person. Once they met, the pair quickly discovered a strong connection that has endured for years.

Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong

Comedian Nick Kroll found romance on Raya when he matched with landscape designer Lily Kwong in 2018. They lived on opposite coasts, Nick was in LA and Lily in New York. They chatted very casually and then met at some point in New York and liked each other. The couple married in November 2020 and have since become proud parents of two children.

Jason and Kylie Kelce

NFL legend Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are another example of a dating-app success story. The couple met on Tinder, with Kylie later joking that she “won Tinder” after matching with the future football star. Despite not initially realizing who Jason was, she agreed to meet him, and the relationship quickly flourished.

The pair tied the knot in Philadelphia in April 2018 and are now raising four daughters together: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley.

Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski

Musician Finneas O'Connell, best known as Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator, also found love on Raya. He met content creator Claudia Sulewski in 2018 after years of hearing mutual friends suggest they would be a perfect match. Once they connected through the app, their chemistry was immediate. The couple became engaged in September 2025 after several years of togetherness.

Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons

Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington's love story began on Bumble. After joining the platform in 2018, she matched with Andy Parsons and quickly felt a connection. Their first date at a mini-golf course in Liverpool proved successful, and the pair later married in 2021.