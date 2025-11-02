Millie Bobby Brown Accuses <i>Stranger Things</i> Co-Star David Harbour Of 'Bullying And Harassing'

Fans have been waiting for Stranger Things season 5 to drop on Netflix. It is OTT platforms of the biggest franchises that have managed to keep the audience hooked and even grow over the years.

Netflix has also planned a grand production for the show's finale, and amid this, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, has accused David Harbour, who plays her on-screen father Jim Hopper, of "bullying and harassing" her.

Millie Bobby Brown Accuses David Harbour Of 'Bullying And Harassing'

According to Radar Online, the British actor filed a formal complaint against her co-star. Netflix conducted an internet inquiry, but the platform has not released any reports yet.

While no authority has spoken anything on the results of the inquiry, the claims are pointing towards any sexual misconduct.

Millie Bobby Brown's Claims Against David Harbour

A source of the publication revealed, "Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

Netflix has also declined to comment on the subject or anything else related to it. However, sources have confirmed that the OTT platform is not willing to let anything overshadow the release of Stranger Things season 5.

"It will be a theatrical event," a Netflix source told the publication, adding, "Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."

About Stranger Things

The cast and crew are gearing up for the finale of Stranger Things, a sci-fi horror series that revolves around a group of friends. Season after season, the show has managed to entertain the audience and continues to make headlines.

Season 5 of Stranger Things will premiere on November 26, 2025.

Also Read | Enrique Iglesias To NDTV On Returning To India After 13 Years: "Can't Leave Without Eating Butter Chicken"