<i>Stranger Things</i> Actress Millie Bobby Brown Confirms Name Change A Year After Marrying Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has been in the news for quite a while now. The last season of Stranger Things (season 5) was released a few days ago, and the anticipation was high. Millie stole the spotlight - whether it was the premiere day or a promotional event, the actress turned heads.

However, the latest reason she's making headlines is not related to Stranger Things. It's about her name.

Millie Bobby Brown has officially taken her husband Jake Bongiovi's surname. The 21-year-old actor confirmed the name change during a recent chat with VT, where her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp tried-and repeatedly failed-to guess her updated full name.

Schnapp first assumed her name still included "Brown," then tried adding "Bongiovi" at the end. After a few incorrect attempts, Brown stepped in and clarified that she has dropped both "Bobby" and "Brown" from her name.

She told him her name is now Millie Bonnie Bongiovi, joking that the similar-sounding middle names mean she can call herself "Millie Bon Bon."

Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who announced their engagement in April 2023, married in May 2024. Their age at the time of the wedding - she was 20 and he was 22 - led to online debate, something Brown addressed in an interview with British Vogue. She said she was aware of the criticism but added that she felt sure about her relationship.

The couple expanded their family this year, adopting a baby girl over the summer. Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Brown said becoming a parent at a young age felt natural to her, noting that her own mother was 21 when she had her first child. Brown added that she had always imagined herself becoming a young mother, long before she met Bongiovi.