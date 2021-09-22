Milind Soman Is Busy 'Showing Off' In Gulmarg. (His Words)

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindusharunning)

Milind Soman shared a new picture from his Gulmarg diaries. The actor, who can be seen happily posing in the picture, wrote in his caption: "Showing off in Gulmarg two minutes of push-ups every day for many years, eventually this is what I got." He added the hashtag #kashmir to his post. In his caption, Milind revealed that the picture was taken by his wife Ankita Konwar. In the comments, Ankita Konwar dropped a few fire emojis. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar love to share posts from their travel diaries. See the post here:

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, also a marathon runner, in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

The actor, who became a household name after featuring in the video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!.

The actor is currently seen judging the second season of the TV reality show India's Next Top Model with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.