<i>Metro...In Dino</i>: Teaser Of First Track <i>Zamaana Lage</i> Delves Into Anurag Basu's World Of Modern Love

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The teaser for the song "Zamaana Lage" offers a glimpse of the cast. The track explores modern love and emotional struggles among characters. Pritam aims to modernize the ghazal form in the song's composition.

Ever since the announcement of Metro...In Dino, the excitement has been off the roof with a stellar cast on board. Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee are set to lead this sequel where we embrace a world of modern love and emotional upheavel.

The makers have unveiled the teaser for the first track of the movie, Zamaana Lage.

The song also gives us the first glimpse of the cast and the new onscreen couples.

The track further highlights the interconnected lives of these characters as they fight an emotional battle of modern love and relationships.

Scored by Pritam, Zamaana Lage is a melodious creation sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The number has been built around Indian poet Qaisar Ul Jafri's poignant line, "Tumhaare sheher ka mausam bada suhana lage", with additional lyrics contributed by Sandeep Shrivastava.

Music director Pritam said, "With Qaisar Ul Jafri's timeless poetry, we wanted to revive the ghazal as a form - not as nostalgia, but as something emotionally alive and relevant today, and bring it into the mainstream. With its rich history and timeless depth, we felt it doesn't always have to live in a classical soundscape. A ghazal can be pop - it can be modern in sound and structure, while still holding on to its poetic soul. That's what we've tried to do with this song, reimagine the ghazal for today's generation."

The full song will drop on May 28, 2025.

Following Life in a... Metro, Ludo, now Metro...In Dino is the third and final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basuthe, the drama has been presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 4, 2025.