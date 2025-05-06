Met Gala 2025: "Spot The Difference," Kajol's Hilarious Take On Shah Rukh Khan's Look From The Event

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Met Gala 2025 featured the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Shah Rukh Khan wore a Sabyasachi all-black suit with striking accessories. Kajol humorously compared her similar outfit to Shah Rukh’s Met Gala look.

Met Gala 2025 has been all that one could debate about in the fashion world today. The theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", which focused on Black dandyism, tailored silhouettes, and bold personal style, that ought to be celebrated.

This year particularly saw a deluge of Indian stars gracing the event. While Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani marked their big debut, other stars included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, Mona Patel, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Shah Rukh Khan opted for an all-black suit by Sabyasachi, accessorized with a lot of jewels, and the eye-catching Tiger crane. While the Indian film fraternity has been flooding him with compliments, it's his longtime friend and one of the best co-stars, Kajol's Instagram post that stole the show.

Kajol shared an Instagram carousel featuring her picture in a similar all-black look, the leading picture featuring the actress was followed by the second image which was of Shah Rukh from the Met Gala, followed by other pictures of Kajol in the same all-black ensemble.

Kajol captioned it, "Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference. @iamsrk #allaboutthebling #greatminds."

It was definitely one of the quirkiest recreated looks and reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's get-up from the Met Gala 2025, and the most hilarious one too.

Kajol and Shah Rukh have been one of the most loved onscreen Bollywood couples of all time. With blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to their credit, fans can never have enough of their camaraderie and friendship.

While speaking to a reporter at the Gala, SRK shared, "My designer, Sabyasachi - he thought of it, and saw it as an expression of freedom, of trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you."