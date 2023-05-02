Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Clearly Understood The Assignment - She Dressed As Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

As celebs poured in for the 2023 Met Gala, rapper-singer Doja Cat paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing his favourite cat Choupette-themed look. Doja Cat showed up in a white gown with a cat ear hood. To justify her look, she even wore cat prosthetics on her face. As per a report by The Standard, People magazine cited wrote that Choupette first became part of Lagerfeld's life in 2011. Reports say that initially, Lagerfeld had just agreed to catsit Choupette, who then belonged to model Baptise Giabiconi, but ended up adopting the feline as his own.

In conversation with People in 2013, Lagerfeld had admitted that a friend of his got Choupette when she was only 3 months old and asked if Lagerfeld could take her in his house and take care of her.

"And then when she came back 2 weeks later I said 'I am sorry Choupette will stay," he had revealed about how the darling kitten came into his life.

Lagerfeld quickly turned Choupette into a fashionista of sorts with modeling gigs and product collaborations for her. The feline also has her own social media director to run her Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and blog -- all called Choupette's Diary.

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Alia Bhatt, Jennie from Blackpink also marked the event in the best outfits.

