Amid Dating Rumours, Doja Cat And Joseph Quinn Pictured Walking Hand-In-Hand

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn seemingly confirmed their romance. The Acknowledge Me rapper and the Stranger Things actor were recently seen walking hand in hand during a stroll through London. For the outing, Doja Cat sported a sleek, sheer black crop top paired with a black skirt featuring a belt and pockets, completing her look with matching sunglasses. By her side, Joseph Quinn opted for a blue dress shirt and black pants.

Their joint appearance comes just a day before Deuxmoi shared a video on Instagram featuring the duo spending time in London. In the clip, Joseph Quinn's arm is around Doja Cat as they walk down the street, their hands intertwined behind their backs.

ICYDK: The duo have been linked in the headlines since 2022 when the Paint the Town Red rapper famously slid into Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp's DMs, asking him to play matchmaker. "Noah, can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]? wait no. Does he have a gf?" Doja Cat wrote in a message that Noah Schnapp shared on TikTok.

Noah Schnapp later deleted the video after Doja Cat publicly called him out during her own TikTok live, which she has since removed. "To be fair, this is like a kid. I don't know how old he is, but he's not even over, like, 21," the Woman singer said in July 2022. "When you're that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s---, you say dumb s---, you f--- up relationships with people, you make mistakes so you know not to do it in the future."

However, she expressed her disappointment with Noah Schnapp for making their private conversation public. "But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack...That's like borderline snake s---... that's like weasel s---," she said.

Before Joseph Quinn, Doja Cat was previously linked to Jeffery "J" Cyrus and French Montana, while the A Quiet Place: Day One actor has been associated with model Alicia Davis and musician Alana Haim.