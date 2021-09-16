Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian Went To The After Party Unmasked (Almost)

Kim Kardashian shared this image. (courtesy kimkardashian)

Highlights Kim wore a catsuit to the after party

Her sister Kendall wore red

Kim trended big time for her Met Gala look

It would be fair to say that Kim Kardashian has been obsessing over all-black looks. She wore it to the New York Fashion Week, to the Met Gala and even to the after party. Kim shared a glimpse of her Met Gala afterparty look and it is stunning. She wore a black catsuit and she accentuated it with a mask (only covering her eyes this time). She had her hair styled in a sleek ponytail. Just like her Met Gala outfit, this was too was designed by Balenciaga. In an Instagram post, Kim also explained her viral Met Gala look and she wrote: "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?"

This is Kim Kardashian's after party look:

Her Met Gala look was an all-black outfit that covered her face. The outfit was created by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. Kim's OOTD also included a long train.

Meanwhile, Kim's sister Kendall Jenner's pick for both the events was Givenchy. For the party she picked a red piece, which she accessorised with a statement necklace.

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer embellished Givenchy gown at the Met Gala and she was quite a head-turner.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians made global stars of Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The show was a life-changing affair for the Kardashian sisters. It first premiered in October 2007 on cable network E! and was a huge hit with the masses.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians explored all the facets of the Kardashian-Jenner clan - the good, the bad, the ugly and obviously, the flashy. The stars exposed their lives on the show for 14 years.