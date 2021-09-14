Met Gala 2021: Keeping Up With These Kim Kardashian Memes. Twitter Was Kind

Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

A quintessential Met Gala starter kit includes back-to-back red carpet appearances by stars, followed by a meme fest that Twitter hosts. Kim Kardashian was the biggest contributor to this this year's Met Gala meme fest. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star's interpretation of this year's Met Gala theme - "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," is best-known to her and is not very easy to decode. Kim, a Met Gala veteran, showed up in an all-black outfit that covered her face. The outfit has been created by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. Kim's OOTD also included a long train and she accessorised it with heels and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Kim Kardashian wore a similar Balenciaga bodysuit while attending her estranged husband Kanye West's Donda event. She wore a leather version during New York Fashion Week. Here are the pictures from Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala look:

Kim Kardashian on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga outfit, (Image courtesy: AFP)

Meanwhile, her sister Kendall Jenner was stunning in a sheer embellished Givenchy number.

Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Coming back to the memes, the recurring theme of the Kim Kardashian memes was the dark humour. There were also some weird but oddly accurate comparisons with a crow, Dementors from Harry Potter and what not. (you'll know when you see it).

Potterheads, this one is for you. "Kim Kardashian x Dementor," read this tweet.

