Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X 'Pulled A Lady Gaga' On The Red Carpet. Twitter Knows

Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Once upon a time (read Met Gala 2019) Lady Gaga wore four outfits, one beneath the other and she revealed each in quick succession live at the fashion gala. Two years and a delayed Met Gala later, rapper Lil Nas X did something similar. He wore 3 outfits to this year's Met Gala, which is being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Let us remind you that Lil Nas X's headline-making Met Gala look comes just a day after he wore a half-suit, half-gown at the VMAs. This is the rapper's first Met Gala experience and he surely made it count, with shades of gold and Lil Nas-ness to say the least.

This year's theme for the annual fashion gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Lil Nas X's interpretation of the theme arrived in the form of these outfits - all designed by Donatella Versace. For his first outfit reveal, Lil Nas X wore an ornate cape that was covered in intricate gold beading. This came with a long train. The rapper removed it to reveal a golden suit of armor underneath it. Wait, it gets better. Beneath that was a bodysuit, the bodycon design covered in crystals and Versace's signature house print.

Lil Nas X at the Met Gala. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Lil Nas X's second outfit looked like this. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Lil Nas X's final look. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Lil Nas X at the VMA. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The Internet had a lot to say about Lil Nas X's Met Gala look. Mostly good. See some of the tweets here:

The outfit-reveal effect was similar to one that Lady Gaga pulled at the 2019 Met Gala. The Internet remembered that.

Lil Nas X definitely pulled a lady Gaga this year at the met gala #MetGala2021#LilNasX#LadyGagapic.twitter.com/TmFsYq2LKn — Tata (@HotboiiJuan) September 13, 2021

The Met Gala is normally held in early May every year. However, The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year too, the ball was postponed to September. This time, the Met Gala will be held in two stages, with a first reception in September 2021 and another on May 2, 2022.