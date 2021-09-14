From MTV VMAs To The Met Gala, Megan Fox's Epic Swap - The Ultimate Fashion Transformer

Megan Fox at the VMAs and Met Gala (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Megan wore a thigh high slit dress by Dundas to the Met Gala

Just a day before, she turned heads at the VMAs

Megan's sheer dress made quite the statement at the VMAs

We still aren't over Megan Fox's sheer look at the MTV Video Music Awards and she had another one to serve. After all, how could Megan Fox not walk the Met Gala red carpet? Megan Fox sashayed her way up the iconic Met Gala steps in New York in a red number, custom designed by Dundas. Megan Fox's Met Gala look was one with attention to details - a bejewelled ensemble with cut-outs and lace-ups made her stand out in a sea of celebs dressed in their fashionable best. The theme of this season's Met Gala is "American Independence" and Megan Fox sure did take that pretty seriously, wearing red. The Transformer actress jazzed up her look with some sparkling pieces of jewellery and finished it all up with bangs for her hairdo.

Megan Fox, stunning in her thigh-high slit ensemble, sure sent the flash bulbs popping at the Met Gala:

Megan Fox at the Met Gala 2021

Megan Fox at the Met Gala 2021

However, it's safe to say that Megan Fox's Met Gala look couldn't overshadow her sartorial choices for the MTV Video Music Awards. Just the previous day, she turned heads in a sheer ensemble - the much talked about 'naked dress' was courtesy Mugler. Megan Fox successfully pulled off a risque fashion statement at the VMAs, styling her sheer ensemble with a metallic bikini of sorts and a wet-hair look. The fashion police were impressed, and so was the Internet.

Here's Megan Fox on the VMAs red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly:

Megan Fox at the MTV VMAs

Megan Fox enjoys a reputation for making risqué red carpet appearances and she sure did live up to the expectations both at the VMAs and the Met Gala. Apart from making fashion rules, Megan Fox is best known for her roles in films such as Transformers, Rogue and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others.