Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are On The Benefit Committee This Year

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2017 (courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are part of this year's Met Gala Benefit Committee - the 36-year-old actress made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday. Priyanka, who made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017, wrote: "From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life... Nick and I are honoured to be on the Benefit Committee for this year's Met Gala. Looking forward to the first Monday in May." The Met Gala 2019 is scheduled for May 6, which means Nick and Priyanka will walk the red carpet together at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York soon.

The Met Gala will always be special for Priyanka Chopra as little did she know that her plus one on the red carpet was her future husband. On an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Nick Jonas said soon after their appearance together, both Priyanka and Nick were asked in interviews if a romance is brewing but they were only really just friends at that time. "We met through a friend. So, we got connected first through a text and we started talking for a while and it was six months before we met up in person. And we attended the Met Gala actually together a few years ago. We had a great time but as friends, you know... but you know it's funny that people would ask us in an interview setting or private: 'Are you guys seeing each other?' And the answer was no!"

Romance or not, Priyanka and Nick's stunning appearance in Ralph Lauren couture featured in headlines.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala Benefit Committee also has members such as Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Lupita Nyong'o (who attended Priyanka's bachelorette party), Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez and others, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

