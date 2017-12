Highlights Karan Johar's Christmas party was attended by our favourite stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the party with Ranbir Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others enjoyed Christmas festivities

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan re-united with herco-star Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar's Christmas party, which was hosted at KJo's residence in Mumbai last night. Aishwarya was accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan at the party. Ash, who was all smiles and enjoyed the Christmas festivities in full swing, was photographed from inside the car while Ranbir got into the front seat and Abhishek was driving. Sunday was definitely a glitzy night at KJo's residence with his favourite people and best friends arriving to the Christmas party. Malaika Arora (always a stunner) also dropped by and had generous amounts of stardust sprinkled. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya, Farhan Akhtar were the other stars, who were at Karan Johar's party yesterday.Here's how our favourite stars celebrated Christmas' eve last night:Neha Dhupia stepped in for her fair share of the limelight, looking absolutely chic in red.Then there was Sonakshi Sinha. Looking like this. Wow.Chunky Panday also arrived at the party minus daughter Ananya Panday, who recently made her society debut at Le Bal in Paris. Recently, Malaika Arora also hosted a pre-Christmas party at her residence, which was attended by the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and others.The Christmas mood is set, actually. The sound of carols is in the air. Are you ready?