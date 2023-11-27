Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: In Alia Bhatt's Acceptance Speech, A Special Message For Shah Rukh Khan

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: softiealiaa)

Actress Alia Bhatt won big last night as she was awarded the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for her Netflix debut Darlings at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023. As the actress went on stage to receive her award for Darlings, which she co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, she thanked her Dear Zindagi co-star for believing in her. Name checking the actor in her acceptance speech, Alia Bhatt said, "I would firstly start off by thanking Shah Rukh Khan for giving me the first opportunity to produce a film. I remember Shah Rukh calling me and saying, 'main usually doosron ke saath film produce nahi karta but tere saath karunga because I love you (I usually don't produce films with other but I will do it with you because I love you).' So thank you for that, if it wasn't for you, this wouldn't have been possible."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's video:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who was accompanied by her sister Shaheen at the event, summarized her experience in a lovely post. She captioned it, "Filmfare night." In a set of pictures shared, we see her holding her award, posing with her sister Shaheen, Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen and co-star Vijay Varma. For the event, Alia Bhatt slipped into a black gown and looked effortlessly chic.

Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan had worked together in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. But the superstar contines to have a lasting presence in Alia Bhatt's life. During the press meet for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt reveaked taking lessons of lip-sync for a song from Shah Rukh Khan after Karan Johar suggested his name. However, Alia Bhatt wanted to talk to him over the phone which eventually turned out to be a full-fledged class at Shah Rukh Khan's place. Alia Bhatt was not alone as Suhana Khan also accompanied her for the lip-sync tutorial class.

"I was very nervous. I don't know whether it's because I was going back to shoot after a couple of months... First time doing a proper full lip-sync song after Ishq wala love. There's an inherent kind of nervousness that I, kind of, can do something more to do better. I was discussing with Karan (Johar) and he said, 'Why don't you call Shah Rukh? May be he can give you some tips. I called him up to talk over the phone because no one can lipsync like him."

Alia Bhatt continued and shared what Shah Rukh told him over the phone. "He said, 'Tu ghar aaja (You can come to my place). Suhana also wants to learn this, so dono ko ek sath tuition karenge. Tu gaana leke aa ja (Come with your song. I'll give tuition to both of you).' I went to his place, was there for two-three hours. We sang an entire song. There's a portion which was going very fast, I was very tense. Then he made me download some apps, bar bar karo... by the end of the day, he also learnt the song." Alia complimented Shah Rukh Khan with these words, "It shows he is so generous, such a big-hearted person, always willing to help you, there for you. Whether this experience helped me in this movie or not, I know for sure, this experience is irreplaceable in my life."

Besides the Gauri Shinde Film, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan also came together for one episode of Koffee With Karan.