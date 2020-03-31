'Memories That Will Last A Lifetime': Suniel Shetty On 20 Years Of Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri. (courtesy suniel.shetty)

Marking 20 years of release, the iconic 2000 comedy Hera Pheri grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list, on Tuesday. Directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy film famously featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as the protagonist trio. Sharing a set of pictures featuring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and himself from the sets of Hera Pheri, Suniel Shetty wrote, "20 years and the love keeps pouring in... memories that will last a lifetime!" Tagging co-star Akshay, Suniel also added the hashtags "Pareshji" and "Herapheri" to his post. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Within minutes of posting, the priceless throwback picture was flooded with comments from his fans and friends from the industry. Making a reference to one of Suniel Shetty's dialogues from Hera Pheri, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Babbu bhaiya yeh Raju ke wajah se Bannu ki shaadi kabhi nahi hogi babu bhaiya (Babby bhaiya, because of Raju, Bannu will never get married) !!" Another comment by Arjun Kapoor read, "My childhood in one film."

Adapted from the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, Hera Pheri introduced movie buffs to one of the three most memorable characters of Bollywood comedy - Raju (played by Akshay Kumar), Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal) and Ghanshyam (Suniel Shetty). The film saw a sequel in 2006 Phir Hera Pheri which featured the same star cast. The third film of the Hera Pheri franchise, directed by Priyadarshan, is slated to release in 2021.