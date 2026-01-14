'Prashant Tamang Was Happy To Work With Salman Khan In <i>Battle Of Galwan</i>', Reveals Meiyang Chang

Actor-singer Prashant Tamang's untimely death has left the nation in a state of shock.

Actor and singer Meiyang Chang, who was Prashant's best friend for years, revealed to IANS how the late singer was looking forward to his upcoming project, The Battle of Galwan, and was thrilled to be working with Salman Khan.

"His recent work in Paatal Lok Season 2 and the upcoming film with Salman Khan were big milestones in his career. Prashant was extremely happy and excited about this phase," revealed Meiyang while talking to IANS.

He mentioned that they were to meet in the coming week in Mumbai and have a mini get-together with their other friends, a plan that was long overdue.

"The news came as a huge shock because we were all busy with our work and had planned to meet in Mumbai this week. Prashant had mentioned that he needed to return as some dubbing work was pending for Galwan. Plans to meet had been discussed for a long time. We had last met in November, and the idea was to meet again in January, but that never happened. He was also shooting with Salman Khan, which made the news even more difficult to process," said Meiyang.

"At just 43, he was far too young to leave us. We shared a long and deep friendship, and we cared for each other deeply," he added.

The actor stated that he had just returned from Prashant's funeral. "I have just returned from his funeral. We were in Darjeeling, and he and many of our batchmates were very close friends and were busy with our work when we got to know this news. We are still shocked," he said.

Expressing concern for Prashant's wife and daughter, Meiyang said, "Right now, my only wish is strength for his family. His wife and daughter mean a lot to us, and we will try our best to support them in every possible way."

He added, "This was truly not the time for him to go. It is a huge loss. What makes it even more painful is that this phase marked his strong return to the mainstream. He had done Indian Idol 20 years ago, worked on many shows, travelled extensively, and acted in Nepali films."

Sharing a fond memory of his best friend, Meiyang recalled, "Recently, I remember speaking to him during the Paatal Lok audition process. He would ask me simple, innocent questions about auditions and casting agents, small, sweet things that reflected his nature. He was a very kind, gentle, and respectful person. Even after gaining recognition, he treated everyone equally, whether a big actor or a newcomer."

The singer concluded by expressing his pride in his late best friend and his impeccable talent. "We were all very proud of him. I truly believed he had a long and bright journey ahead as an actor. Sadly, it ended too soon. I only hope that when Galwan releases, audiences will see his work and appreciate his talent once again."

Prashant Tamang, who was the winner of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 3, died at the age of 43.

Meiyang Chang and Prashant Tamang were contestants in the same season of Indian Idol.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 3 Singer Parleen Gill Breaks Down Remembering Prashant Tamang, Sings His Favourite Song For Fans

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)