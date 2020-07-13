Meet T-Series' Dream Team For Latest Single Dil Tod Ke

A file photo of B Praak.

Current times might be challenging but Bhushan Kumar's T-Series continues to pursue its passion of bringing audiences the best in entertainment and music. Having delivered some of the most iconic heartbreak songs of all time, the music heavyweight now presents their latest single, Dil Tod Ke that marks the first collaboration between singer B Praak, composer Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

While the three artists individually have given several trademarks soulful tracks with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in the past, they now come together for the first time for Dil Tod Ke. Introducing Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra, the intense and captivating music video is directed by Ashish Panda.

Talking about the song, composer Rochak Kohli of Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Tu Hi Yaar Mera fame mentions, "It was Bhushan ji's idea to have B Praak sing this song. I was amazed when he sang the first line and I can confidently say that the song has reached a new level with his vocals."

Adds Manoj Muntashir, who has earlier penned lyrics for Ek Villain's Galliyan and Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, "After Dekhte-Dekhte and Bewafai, Dil Tod Ke is another offering from Rochak Kohli and Manoj Muntashir's combo, with a very welcome addition of B Praak whose voice takes the song to unexplored depths. I am sure my listeners who expect a certain kind of poetry from my desk, will be thrilled."

B Praak who collaborated with T-Series on Jinke Liye, 2019 hits O Saki Saki and Pachtaoge, comments, "It's always a pleasure working with Bhushan ji and collaborating with like-minded artists. This is the first time Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir and I are working together on a song and I hope people like this collaboration as much as we enjoyed creating it."

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar shared, "For songs within this genre, it's very crucial to get the right mix, be it the lyrics, the tune or the voice to convey those emotions. We at T-Series are very proud to have delivered some of the most iconic heartbreak songs and we hope Dil Tod Ke is loved by listeners just as much."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Dil Tod Ke. With music by Rochak Kohli and vocals by B Praak, the heartbreaking, soulful song is penned by Manoj Muntashir. Directed by Ashish Panda and introducing Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra, the music video of the song will be out on 15 July 2020 on T-Series' YouTube channel.

