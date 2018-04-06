Meet Suzanne Bernert, The German Actress Who Will Play Sonia Gandhi In Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister

Suzanne Bernert has featured in several Indian television shows and films

Entertainment | | Updated: April 06, 2018 17:03 IST
Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi for a TV show. (Image courtesy: Suzanne Bernert)

New Delhi: 

  1. Suzanne Bernert featured in TV show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat
  2. She played the role of Sonia Gandhi in another show Pradhanmantri
  3. Suzanne has also featured in several Bengali and Marathi films
German actress Suzanne Bernert is all set to portray former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the upcoming political movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Married to actor Akhil Mishra, Ms Bernert has acted in a number of Indian films and TV shows in various languages. The 35-year-old speaks Bengali, Marathi and Hindi fluently and is an expert Lavani dancer. She has, earlier, also portrayed the former Congress President in a television series titled Pradhanmantri.

Based on Sanjaya Baru's book on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the film will see veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role.

The 63-year-old, on Thursday, treated his fans and followers by sharing his first look from the film.
 


Directed by Vijay Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister also stars Akshaye Khanna and is slated to release on December 21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

