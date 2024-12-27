Anupam Kher Reveals Why He Initially Rejected Manmohan Singh's Role In <i>The Accidental Prime Minister</i>

Anupam Kher, who played Dr Manmohan Singh in the film The Accidental Prime Minister, paid a heartfelt tribute to the ex PM on his Instagram feed. Anupam Kher shared a long video message revealing his views about Manmohan Singh, the man and a leader. He also shared anecdotes about how he prepared himself for the character.

Mr Kher described Dr Singh as "gentle, bright, brilliant and kind." He said, "I met him twice at events. He always praised my work. He was an honest man, a great leader, a wonderful person."

Anupam Kher also revealed he rejected The Accidental Prime Minister due to "various " reasons (including political reasons) initially. At the same time, the film veteran felt that it was one of the films where he played the character "truthfully".

Anupam Kher believes he "imbibed" Mr Singh's qualities to some extent when he played the character on screen. He also mentioned his biggest quality was his listening power.

"Will miss the man in blue turban. The film might be controversial but the man was not," Anupam Kher signed off.

Sharing the video, he wrote in caption, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former #PrimeMinister of India #DrManmohanSingh! Having studied him for more than a year for the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it felt that I actually spent that much time with him.

He was inherently a good man. Personally completely honest, great economist and a very humble person. Some can say may be not an astute politician! My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti." Take a look:

Film stars across regions and languages mourned his death. Chiranjeevi, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol, Madhur Bhandarkar, Manoj Bajpayee and others wrote tributes for him.

Dr Manmohan Singh is survived by his wife and three daughters. He was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

The Indian government has declared a seven-day state mourning. The ex Prime Minister's funeral will be held tomorrow, December 28.



