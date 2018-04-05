Anupam Kher Is Manmohan Singh's Double On The Accidental Prime Minister Poster The Accidental Prime Minister will be an onscreen adaptation of Sanjay Baru's book of the same name

Anupam Kher's first look from The Accidental Prime Minister (courtesy taran_adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister His first look from the film was shared on Thursday The film releases in December this year The Accidental Prime Minister, the shooting of which has begun in London. On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh and the uncanny resemblance between the actor's onscreen appearance the former prime minister in real life will indeed make you do a double take. Directed by newcomer Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister will be an onscreen adaptation of Sanjay Baru's book of the same name, who served as the media adviser to the former Prime Minister.



Here's Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh:

Anupam Kher's look from #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister... Political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru... Costars Akshaye Khanna... Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directs... Hansal Mehta is creative producer... Produced by Bohra Bros... Filming commences in London... 21 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/EkiL47ST12 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018



The first poster of the film released in June last year, in which there was only a glimpse of Anupam Kher's onscreen persona. At that point, The Accidental Prime Minister will have any dialogues. Dr Manmohan Singh, whose tenure as prime minister was from 2004 to 2014, was revered for his political acumen but was often criticised for his failure to speak.

To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 7, 2017



Written by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta and directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte , the political drama will have Anupam Kher co-starring with Akshaye Khanna. The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to hit screens in December this year.



Anupam Kher was last seen in Aiyaari and has just been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the British Academy Television Awards for his role in TV movie The Boy With The Topknot.





