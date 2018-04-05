Anupam Kher Is Manmohan Singh's Double On The Accidental Prime Minister Poster

Highlights
- Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister
- His first look from the film was shared on Thursday
- The film releases in December this year
Here's Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh:
Anupam Kher's look from #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister... Political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru... Costars Akshaye Khanna... Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directs... Hansal Mehta is creative producer... Produced by Bohra Bros... Filming commences in London... 21 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/EkiL47ST12— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018
The first poster of the film released in June last year, in which there was only a glimpse of Anupam Kher's onscreen persona. At that point, the Internet appeared rather curious to know if The Accidental Prime Minister will have any dialogues. Dr Manmohan Singh, whose tenure as prime minister was from 2004 to 2014, was revered for his political acumen but was often criticised for his failure to speak.
To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 7, 2017
Anupam Kher was last seen in Aiyaari and has just been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the British Academy Television Awards for his role in TV movie The Boy With The Topknot.