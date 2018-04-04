Anupam Kher Was Just Nominated For A BAFTA, People. 'Amazing,' Tweet Stars

"Thank you for the nomination," Anupam Kher wrote (Image courtesy: anupampkher )

Highlights Anupam Kher is up for Best Supporting Actor He has been nominated for The Boy With The Topknot "I feel honoured and humbled," he tweeted

Nominated for Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot

Bran F. O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)#BAFTATVpic.twitter.com/Sn1JEaK6dK - BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 4, 2018

Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. https://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018