Anupam Kher Was Just Nominated For A BAFTA, People. 'Amazing,' Tweet Stars

Highlights
- Anupam Kher is up for Best Supporting Actor
- He has been nominated for The Boy With The Topknot
- "I feel honoured and humbled," he tweeted
Nominated for Supporting Actor- BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 4, 2018
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot
Bran F. O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)#BAFTATVpic.twitter.com/Sn1JEaK6dK
Thank you @BAFTA for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled. #TheBoyWithTheTopKnothttps://t.co/MMynVL7YoB- Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 4, 2018
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Ireland for Quantico 3, congratulated Anupam Kher for the BAFTA nomination.
Congrats sir! So proud. @bafta@anupampkher#TheBoyWithTheTopknothttps://t.co/DQCsUu4FFV— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 4, 2018
Anupam Kher's colleague Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh also posted congratulatory messages.
Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. https://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018
Amazing Anupam uncle! https://t.co/ZetCPeM70o— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 4, 2018
How wonderful.. all the best @AnupamPKher .. https://t.co/A5NamFsZtH— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 4, 2018
Amazingggg.... Congratulations & best wishes dearest @AnupamPKherhttps://t.co/Ud6qugWqHO— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 4, 2018
The Boy With The Topknot is based on the memoir of British Sikh Sathnam Sanghera, a retelling of his family history, of growing up in Wolverhampton, and of his discovery that his father and older sister were schizophrenic. Anupam Kher stars as the father, British actor Sacha Dhawan - you might recognise him from the TV comedy Outsourced - plays Sathnam.
Anupam Kher's exalted career began way back with the acclaimed 1984 film Saaransh. In the last three decades, he has juggled mainstream cinema like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tezaab, Chaalbaaz and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with more serious fare. Mr Kher's international credits have flourished over the years, from Bend It Like Beckham and ER to Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick.
Apart from The Boy With The Topknot, Anupam Kher has also appeared on the show Sense8 and stars in The Indian Detective.
The BAFTA Television Awards will be held on May 13.