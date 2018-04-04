Anupam Kher Was Just Nominated For A BAFTA, People. 'Amazing,' Tweet Stars

Anupam Kher has been nominated for his first major international award - BAFTA

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 04, 2018 15:51 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anupam Kher is up for Best Supporting Actor
  2. He has been nominated for The Boy With The Topknot
  3. "I feel honoured and humbled," he tweeted
Anupam Kher has been nominated for his first major international award - a BAFTA, no less. Mr Kher, 63, is up for Best Supporting Actor in the British Academy Television Awards this year, for his role in the BBC TV movie The Boy With The Topknot. "Thank you for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled," Anupam Kher tweeted after the announcement today. His competition includes Adrian Dunbar for Line Of Duty, Brian F O'Byrne for Little Boy Blue and Jimmi Simpson for the Black Mirror episode titled USS Callister. The Crown, Line Of Duty and Black Mirror lead the nominations list. See the BAFTA announcement and Anupam Kher's tweets below:
 
 

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Ireland for Quantico 3, congratulated Anupam Kher for the BAFTA nomination.

Anupam Kher's colleague Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh also posted congratulatory messages.









The Boy With The Topknot is based on the memoir of British Sikh Sathnam Sanghera, a retelling of his family history, of growing up in Wolverhampton, and of his discovery that his father and older sister were schizophrenic. Anupam Kher stars as the father, British actor Sacha Dhawan - you might recognise him from the TV comedy Outsourced - plays Sathnam.

Anupam Kher's exalted career began way back with the acclaimed 1984 film Saaransh. In the last three decades, he has juggled mainstream cinema like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tezaab, Chaalbaaz and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with more serious fare. Mr Kher's international credits have flourished over the years, from Bend It Like Beckham and ER to Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick.

Apart from The Boy With The Topknot, Anupam Kher has also appeared on the show Sense8 and stars in The Indian Detective.

Winner of six Filmfare Awards, Anupam Kher has also received the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be held on May 13.
 

