Manmohan Singh Made "Special Contribution" In Improving Economy: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati condoled the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying he made a significant contribution to improving India's economy and was a noble individual.

In a post on X on Thursday, BSP Supremo Mayawati said, "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh tonight is extremely sad. He had a special contribution in improving India's economy. He was a noble person. My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones."

देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डा. मनमोहन सिंह का आज रात निधन होनेे की ख़बर अति-दुखद। भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था सुधार में उनका ख़ास योगदान रहा। वे नेक इंसान थे। उनके परिवार व सभी चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected on Friday.

"The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters in Delhi late Thursday night.

Former army chief General VK Singh also condoled his demise saying his legacy will live on in India's history

In a post on X, General VK Singh said "India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and celebrated economist who shaped the nation's economic reforms. His legacy will live on in India's history. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

“India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and celebrated economist who shaped the nation's economic reforms. His legacy will live on in India's history. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Gen VK Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 26, 2024

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also expressed his sorrow over Mr Singh's demise, saying that his leadership, humility, and dedication will always be remembered.

"Saddened by the loss of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. His leadership, humility, and dedication will always be remembered. Om Shanti," Ashwini Vaishnaw on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described Singh's demise as a significant loss to the nation.

"Deeply saddened by former Prime Minister and renowned economist, Shri Manmohan Singh Ji's demise. An intellectual statesman, Dr Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity. From his economic reforms in 1991 as Finance Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions. His passing is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers." Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu said on X.

Deeply saddened by former Prime Minister and renowned economist, Shri Manmohan Singh Ji's demise. An intellectual statesman, Dr Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity. From his economic reforms in 1991 as Finance Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, he served the… pic.twitter.com/PAhiHfozMD — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004 after Congress won the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. Singh served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

Updates: Manmohan Singh Dies, To Be Accorded State Funeral

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)