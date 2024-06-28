Kalki 2898 AD: Meet Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, The Actor Who Played Lord Krishna

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: kk.actor)

Kalki 2898 AD is making waves at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film begins with a scene where Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwathama interacts with Lord Krishna. But did you know who portrayed Lord Krishna? It is Krishnakumar Balasubramanian. Krishnakumar shared a video of this opening scene on Instagram stories. Alongside the video, he wrote, "An absolute honour to be able to open an epic film, playing such a special character. Grateful." He also added a folded hands emoji to the caption. Kalki 2898 AD also features Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles.

Here is all you need to know about Krishnakumar Balasubramanian:

– As per his Instagram bio, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian is an actor, director, producer, lighting designer, and action choreographer.

– Krishnakumar Balasubramanian is married to Rohini Rau, a doctor, international athlete, and motivational speaker. The couple are parents to a daughter, Atiya.

– Krishnakumar Balasubramanian made his acting debut in the 2010 Tamil film Kadhalagi, which was written, directed, and produced by KR Vishwaa. The film also featured Srushti Dange, Amrita Chhabria, Nadhim Khan, and Roshan Nawaz.

– Krishnakumar Balasubramanian is a proud TEDx speaker. He delivered a pep talk titled "The role of theatre in building more tolerant & inclusive societies" at TEDx Delhi a few years ago.

– Krishnakumar Balasubramanian will be next seen in Sarfira, alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. The film is scheduled to release on July 12.