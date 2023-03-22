Meet Anushka Sharma's 'Post Workout Companion'

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, shared a post workout selfie on her Instagram story on Wednesday. The actress can be seen smiling as she clicks a mirror selfie, dressed in athleisure. In the photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen posing with her pet pooch Leo. Posting the picture-perfect moment on social media, the actress wrote in her caption: "My post workout companion...Leo" and she accompanied it with a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast and often shares posts from her fitness diaries on social media.

See the image posted by Anushka Sharma here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

"Perspective," Anushka Sharma simply captioned this post from her yoga diaries.

Anushka Sharma might be a fitness enthusiast but she is also a true blue foodie at heart. Earlier this month, she shared these pictures and simply wrote "Croissant high."

Swipe right to see everything Anushka Sharma had during her Kolkata visit. "Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump," she captioned the post.

Did someone say croissants? "When in Paris .. eat many croissants," the actress captioned this picture from her Parisian holiday.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.