Anushka Sharma Made Monday Morning Less Blue With These Selfies

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Thank you, Anushka Sharma, for making our day. The actress has shared some sun-kissed pictures on Instagram. Here, Anushka is enjoying a beautiful sunny day. The actress looks cool in a white T-shirt. Her hair is neatly secured in a pony. Well, it's her wide smile that steals the show. Anushka Sharma, in the caption, wrote, “Good Morning” and added a Sun emoji. The pictures have spread like wildfire on the social media platform. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma has a thing for sun-kissed pictures. Don't believe us? Take a look at this post shared by the actress a while back.

Sharing another set of pictures (of course, sun-kissed) on Instagram, Anushka Sharma said that none of the images was good but still she felt like posting them. The caption read, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye.” Replying to the post, Arjun Kapoor said, “Hoodie achi hai [fire emoji] photos toh kharaab hai I agree. [The hoodie looks good. But photos aren't nice, I agree.]”

Now, look at the moment when the Sun made Anushka Sharma “shy”. Along with a stunning picture from her Maldives vacation, the actress wrote, “When the sun made me shy.”

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress.The sports drama is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is currently in the post-production stage. The shooting was completed in December last year. Along with some glimpses from the wrap-up party, Anushka Sharma wrote, “It's a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you Jhulan Goswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!

Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix's Qala. It starred Tripti Dimri in the lead role. The film also marked the debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.