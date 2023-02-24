Anushka Sharma's ROFL Post On Bangkok Traffic Is Cracking Up The Internet

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who was on a work trip to Bangkok, updated a new album from her getaway on Thursday. The latest post is quite special as it features “one of the most talked about things in Bangkok.” Any guesses? The answer is “traffic.” Anushka shared a couple of selfies, giving her fans glimpses of Bangkok traffic, which is usually a nightmare but that doesn't actually reflect in her post. Dressed in a beige top, Anushka is seen clicking selfies on a foot over bridge and on the road, with several vehicles in her background. “Didn't do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here's my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic,” wrote Anushka in the caption. She completed her chic look with a funky pair of shades and a sling bag. The comments section of the actress' post was flooded with LOL emojis.

Anushka Sharma flew to Delhi from Bangkok last night. But before boarding the flight, the actress kept her fans updated about her work trip by sharing amazing pictures on her Instagram Stories. From the street food to the “drooling” meals, the pictures have it all.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Post a lip-smacking meal, Anushka Sharma shared this selfie and wrote, “A happy fed chappy.”

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma was in the headlines recently after she supported Alia Bhatt for calling out a media publication over the invasion of privacy. The actress also shared her personal account of dealing with the outlet. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today,” Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening.

Anushka Sharma, resharing Alia Bhatt's Stories, added, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful. They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.