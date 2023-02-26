Anushka Sharma Woke Up Like This On Sunday Morning. See Post

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture. The actress has posted a sunkissed selfie on her Instagram stories offering a glimpse of her Sunday morning. In the image, Anushka looks cute in a black top, accessorized with a locket and hoop earrings. She can be seen smiling as she poses for the camera. She captioned the image as: "Good mornniinnngggg!" The actress seems to be back in Mumbai after her short work trip to Bangkok. Check out Anushka's post below:

Anushka Sharma, who was on a short work trip to Bangkok, shared many pictures of herself giving her fans glimpses of Bangkok traffic on her Instagram handle. In the images, she looks gorgeous in a white ensemble, accessorized with hoop earrings. To accentuate her look, she added white-framed sunglasses and left her hair loose. Along with the photos, she wrote a hilarious caption that read, "Didn't do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here's my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic."

Take a look below:

Anushka Sharma keeps her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos from her vacations and work life. Earlier this month, the actress dropped pictures from her Uttrakhand diaries, including a picture of a trek she went with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top..." read her caption.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her next film, Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will release on Netflix.