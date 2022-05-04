'May The Afterlife Be Kind To You': Bigg Boss 14 Star Nikki Tamboli Writes On Brother's Death Anniversary. It's OK To Cry

A throwback of Nikki with her brother. (courtesy: nikki_tamboli)

TV star Nikki Tamboli, who lost her brother Jatin Tamboli due to Covid-19 last year, shared an emotional post on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Posting a throwback video of her brother, Nikki Tamboli wrote: "The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn't seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it's still as painful as the first day. No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I'll never get to hug you again."

The actress added in her post: "Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I'm letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here. A family will never get over losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives. Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, you cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed."

Read Nikki Tamboli's post here:

Nikki Tamboli made her acting debut with Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudo in 2019. She also appeared in Raghava Lawrence's film Kanchana 3. She became a household name after she participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Nikki's friend and actress Rubina Dilaik won the show.

Nikki Tamboli also participated in the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also featured in the TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra, hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She has also featured in a couple of music videos.