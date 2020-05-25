Masaba Recounts The Lessons Mom Neena Gupta Taught Her As A Child

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy masabagupta )

Designer Masaba Gupta began the week by sharing a few memories from her childhood days on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, little Masaba can be seen wearing a tiara, while in another shot, she can be seen cleaning the floor with a broom. Along with the pictures, Masaba recalled a lesson that her mother and Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta taught her as a kid. She captioned the post: "Neena Gupta used to tell me all the time - koi kaam chhota nahi hota. Na toh glamour wala, na ghar ki safai wala."

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's post here:

Earlier, Masaba posted a video, in which she revealed that she was "obsessed with playing doctor" as a kid. She also acknowledged the doctors who have been working during the coronavirus pandemic and wrote, "When I was little, I was obsessed with playing doctor. (slowly changed to wannabe daaku, I think). Today I know it is the hardest, most selfless job in the whole world. Thinking of all the incredible doctors and nurses on the frontline of the pandemic... Risking themselves every day, making tough decisions and hand-holding us through the crisis. Hats off. You are heroes."

Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, is a renowned designer. Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs.

On the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. The show also featured Malaika Arora and Milind Soman as the judges. Ujjwala Raut mentored the contestants, while Anusha Dandekar hosted it.