Masaba Gupta Is Living Her Best Life In Maldives. See What She Posted

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta checked into the island nation of Maldives on Friday and she shared pictures from her stay there on Instagram. The designer-actor, in one of the pictures, can be seen posing in green swimwear. In another shot, she can be seen soaking up the sun. Masaba also posted pictures of the stunning view from the place she is staying at. Sharing the album, Masaba Gupta wrote: "How it started how and it will be going for the next few days. Bliss. Heaven. Sun, sand, agent provocateur cuts and good company." Posting pictures of the view, she wrote in her Instagram stories: "Home for the next few. And my most favourite place on Earth."

Here's what Masaba Gupta posted:

See more pictures from Masaba Gupta's holiday:

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's series Modern Love Mumbai earlier this year. Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Bollywood stars swear by her designs.

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketing legend Viv Richard. Neena Gupta and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties. Viv Richards is married to Miriam while Neena Gupta later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.