Masaba Gupta Is A 'Stalker', Says Boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. Here's Why

Designer Masaba Gupta, who is dating actor Satyadeep Misra, often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram. In today's update, Masaba Gupta decided to have some fun with boyfriend Satyadeep Misra and got creative with her lenses, offering a snippet of their morning routine. On Tuesday morning, Masaba posted a photo of Satyadeep Misra, in which he appears to be mid-way through a meditation session. Satyadeep re-posted it on his Instagram stories and added an ROFL caption about Masaba, which sort of reveals that he was unaware that she was being clicked by Masaba. "I have an early AM stalker," wrote Satyadeep along with the kiss smiley for Masaba.

Here's what Satyadeep Misra shared on his Instagram story:

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra spent New Years with Masaba's mom Neena Gupta in Mukteshwar. The couple sent this greeting card to their fans on Instagram: "Happy New Year from the mountains! Stay Happy. Stay Healthy. And the rest will follow."

During the lockdown last year, Masaba Gupta spent months in Goa with Satyadeep Misra. They also featured together in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which also stars Masaba's mom Neena Gupta and marked Masaba's debut in acting. Masaba Gupta is best known as the owner of the fashion label House Of Masaba, which is a favourite of several celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. Satyadeep Misra's body of work includes films such as No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Bombay Velvet.