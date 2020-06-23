Masaba Gupta Doesn't Want Any Comments On Her Hairstyle In This Throwback Pic

A throwback picture shared by Masaba Gupta. (courtesy: masabagupta )

We love Masaba Gupta's Instagram posts, especially the ones that feature pictures from her childhood days. On Tuesday, the designer posted one such memory from her childhood days. Masaba's post was a birthday wish for her friend. However, the caption on it was what we loved the most about her post, especially the bit where she wrote: "No comments on my hairstyle please." In her extensive post, Masaba wrote: "Happy birthday Su! My oldest friend, one whom I can pick up with from wherever we left off - even after ages. Even though you live so far away, it's nice to know you're always a call away. Of course, playing endless hours of Super Mario and stealing besan ke laddoos at our sleepovers was a better life, but look how far we've come. That too with a decent head on our shoulders and a pleasant smile on our lips, always."

Masaba Gupta's throwback pictures are quite a hit with her fans on Instagram. Last month, she shared a set of throwbacks on her Instagram handle and wrote: "Neena Gupta used to tell me all the time - koi kaam chhota nahi hota. Na toh glamour wala, na ghar ki safai wala."

Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs.