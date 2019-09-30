Mardaani 2 Teaser: Super Cop Rani Mukerji 'Won't Stop' Until She Has Taught A Lesson

Rani Mukerji on the first look poster of Mardaani 2 (courtesy yrf)

Highlights 'Mardaani 2' will release on December 13 Rani returns as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film 'Mardaani 2' is directed by Gopi Puthran

Rani Mukerji returns as feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the teaser of Mardaani 2. "This Navratri, good will triumph over evil. Mark the date," the makers wrote on Twitter while sharing the teaser of Mardaani 2. Mardaani 2 is being produced by Yash Raj Films, headed by Rani Mukerji's husband Aditya Chopra. The teaser begins with a tense moment when armed cops can be seen entering a gated area for what appears to be a surprise raid. Rani Mukerji, dressed sharply as Shivani Shivaji Roy, can be seen gearing up to take charge of the situation. But the actual surprise is in the final second of the trailer, when a bruised and bloody Shivani Shivaji Roy can be seen beating the villain to pulp, with a warning: "Ab tu kissi ladki ko haath laga ke toh dikha... tujhe itna marungi, ki tere twaja se tere umra ka paata nahi chalega."

Rani Mukerji AKA Shivani Shivaji Roy will be on the trail of a 21-year-old antagonist, who targets women.

Mardaani 2 is being promoted with the hashtag "she won't stop", which forms the crux of the story. Rani Mukerji had earlier said in a statement that Mardaani 2 will have a "merciless villain": "Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I'm excited to find out who the actor will be."

Watch the teaser of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 here:

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is all set to hit screens on December 13.

